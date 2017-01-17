Prime Suspect's new Jane Tennison reveals 'huge pressure' to follow in footsteps of Helen Mirren

The actress replacing Dame Helen Mirren as Jane Tennison in the reboot of Prime Suspect says she is under “huge pressure” to match her predecessor.

Stefanie Martini, 26, will play Jane in a prequel to the hit crime series set to air later this year.

Speaking to The Mirror, Stefanie said: “It’s exciting to have such an iconic role and have that as a starting place.

“Jane Tennison in her 20s is very different to Jane in the last series because she is naive and fresh-faced.”

But the actress added: “There are huge amounts of pressure.

“It feels like a completely different character. So, yes, it is very intimidating having to kind of step into shoes like that.”

Oscar-winner Helen starred as the no-nonsense police detective between 1991 and 2006 – winning several Baftas in the process.