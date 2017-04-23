Presenter Paddy tweets tribute after Take Me Out contestant dies

Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness has said Saturday’s episode was a tribute to one of its contestants, who has since died.

Comedian Paddy, who fronts the ITV dating show, tweeted his dedication to the man who had been looking for love, named only as Charlie.

Paddy McGuinness made a heartfelt tribute (ITV)

He was inundated with viewers sharing their sympathies with Charlie’s loved ones.

Tonight's Take Me Out is in memory of Charlie. A fantastic lad who I'm sure will be greatly missed by his wonderful friends & family. RIP pic.twitter.com/JPSPWMOfEX — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 22, 2017

Someone who seemed to know Charlie replied to the tweet.

@PaddyMcGuinness @MarkWright_ So hard to watch, but a great guy and some great memories mate #rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9Z9P21VxO — Toby Hudson (@Tobyhudson123) April 22, 2017

Paddy usually live-tweets the action from each episode, but as a mark of respect to Charlie, he posted no further updates during the show.

@PaddyMcGuinness Ah no, how awful 😢... RIP young man. How respectful of you Paddy for not Tweeting along with the show as usual. What a gent ❤️ — Vanessa Adams (@Vanessa_L_Adams) April 22, 2017

@PaddyMcGuinness What a lovely young man he seemed xx way to young to be taken from this world... rip charlie xx thoughts are with ur family & friends x — heidi higgins (@heidi_higgins) April 22, 2017

A Thames spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the tragic news regarding Charlie.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go to his family and friends. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”