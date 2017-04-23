Presenter Paddy tweets tribute after Take Me Out contestant dies

Back to Showbiz Home

Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness has said Saturday’s episode was a tribute to one of its contestants, who has since died.

Comedian Paddy, who fronts the ITV dating show, tweeted his dedication to the man who had been looking for love, named only as Charlie.

Paddy McGuinness
Paddy McGuinness made a heartfelt tribute (ITV)

He was inundated with viewers sharing their sympathies with Charlie’s loved ones.

Someone who seemed to know Charlie replied to the tweet.

Paddy usually live-tweets the action from each episode, but as a mark of respect to Charlie, he posted no further updates during the show.

A Thames spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the tragic news regarding Charlie.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go to his family and friends. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, ITV, Paddy McGuinness, Take Me Out, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz