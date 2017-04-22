Pop group Steps top iTunes chart

Comeback pop group Steps are celebrating as chart-toppers after their latest record landed at number one in the iTunes album rankings.

Tears On The Dancefloor, released on Friday, marks 20 years since the five-piece originally launched and is their first non-festive effort since 2000.

Fans celebrated the band’s success on social media, dubbing the album “epic”.

AHHHHH!! Our new album #TearsOnTheDancefloor is number ONE on the UK @iTunes chart thanks to all of you guys!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/52eubQkuFY — Steps (@OfficialSteps) April 21, 2017

@OfficialSteps @iTunes so it should be fantastic album been loving it and looking like a fool dancing round my flat lol — Andrew russell (@andrew_drewy) April 21, 2017

@OfficialSteps @iTunes Amazing. Just bought mine. Excited to listen to it later when I'm out running 🏃🕺🏃 — Gezz (@GinGerG30) April 21, 2017

@OfficialSteps @iTunes No wonder we have had it on repeat this morning every song is epic.. love it!!! #welldeserved #TearsOnTheDancefloor — FaBi DaBi Dolls (@totallyFabi) April 21, 2017

Unlike the Official Charts Company rankings, the iTunes chart, which is based on real-time as well as pre-order sales, only counts downloads made via its online store.

Earlier this year, Steps said they hoped their return would add “colour” to a world left grey by recent political events.

The group, made up of Lisa Scott-Lee, Claire Richards, Ian “H” Watkins, Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford-Evans, said although they were not going to become a political band, the timing of their return had worked in their favour.

Later this year, they will embark on an arena tour across the UK and Ireland, including stops in Birmingham, Cardiff, London and Glasgow.