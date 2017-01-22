Pixie Lott wears show-stopping flapper gown for Roaring Twenties party

Pixie Lott headed back to the Roaring Twenties to celebrate her 26th birthday.

The singer turned 26 on January 12 and held a party at the weekend, apparently co-hosted with her brother.

Photos on Instagram show Pixie in a stunning silver flapper dress, teamed with 20s-style hair and smoky make-up.

She kept warm with a glamorous white stole as she arrived at the event in London.

She also showed off her look in a video ahead of the bash, captioned: “SO EXCITED @albertssw7 for some ROARING 20′s action tonight for @stephengeorgelott and I’s Birthday tonight.”

Pixie’s fiance Oliver Cheshire sported the gangster look, complete with a cigar.

If there's anything that you want, just ask for it, old sport. #JayGatsby #FancyDress #SaturdayNight

A photo posted by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on

#20s

A photo posted by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on

