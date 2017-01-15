Pink throws daughter a big sister party to celebrate the birth of baby son

Pink made sure her daughter Willow wasn’t feeling left out after she had a new baby – she threw her a big sister party.

The pop star and her hubby Carey Hart welcomed baby Jameson in December, announcing his arrival with an adorable snap on Instagram.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

But they made sure the weekend was all about five-year-old Willow by holding a special party for her, complete with pink and blue balloons and a cake labelled ‘Congrats Big Sis’.

Pink posted a picture of the bash online, showing her holding a sleeping Jameson while Willow sat proudly beside them.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

She captioned the sweet image: “#Bigsisterparty.”

Too cute!