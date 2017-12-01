Pink on proving her record company wrong with first album in five years

Pop star Pink has said she is delighted to have proved her record company wrong.

The singer, 38, has returned to the music world with her first album in five years, chart-topping Beautiful Trauma.

She has previously told how record company bosses warned her, as she prepared for her comeback, that women over 35 are not played on the radio.

Now the mother of two has told The Graham Norton Show that it feels good to have confounded their expectations.

Host Graham Norton with Robbie Williams, Sir Elton John, Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry and Pink (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“When I came back, the record company sat me down and told me that once you are over 35 and a female pop star radio probably won’t play you. I’m so glad I proved them wrong. It’s nice,” she said.

Pink added: “I didn’t realise it had been so long. I was doing bake sales and kindergarten.”

But the star admitted she has not won over everybody, telling Norton: “My son used to cry when I sang and now he’s a little older he just looks away and my daughter prefers Sia!”

The Graham Norton Show, also featuring Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry, airs on BBC1 on Friday at 10.35pm.