Piers Morgan is fighting to save breakfast TV from dying, says Eamonn Holmes

Controversial presenter Piers Morgan is trying to save breakfast TV from dying, fellow host Eamonn Holmes has said.

Morgan, who presents ITV’s Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid, is well known for his contentious opinions.

In a recent debate on gender identity, he said: “You’re not gender fluid, you don’t wake up one day being a man and the next day a woman.

“We allow it now because you’re not allowed to say it’s ridiculous.”

This Morning host Holmes told the Radio Times: “You love him or loathe him, but you can’t ignore him.

“Breakfast TV is dying because people’s tastes and habits are changing.

“But Piers has said we’re going to go out kicking and screaming on this one and I think that’s interesting.”

Holmes, who presented GMTV for more than a decade, has recently been celebrating having his wife Ruth Langsford back after she was booted off BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Langsford, who co-presents This Morning with her husband, left the show with partner Anton Du Beke on Sunday.

Holmes tweeted: “I am feeling a lot of love for her out there but I am also looking forward to have my wife and our life back”.

Holmes recently topped a Radio times poll for the best breakfast show host of all time.

Morgan came third, while Reid was the highest-placed female on the list at number six.

