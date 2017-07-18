Picture This announces Irish mini tour

Fresh from their sold out Live at the Marquee gig and jam-packed Longitude set, Picture This have announced a mini tour across Ireland.

It’s been an astounding year for Picture This, aka Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy from Athy in Co Kildare.

With their one and only debut EP still riding high in the charts and fresh from five sold-out nights in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, the band have signed a major record deal with Republic Records - which is casually known as the biggest record label in the world.

It’s hard to believe that Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy only joined forces at the end of October 2015.

Yesterday the duo announced that they will be playing more gigs around Ireland this year.

They’ll take to the stage of Belfast’s SEE Arena on October 27, Killarney’s INEC on November 10 and their biggest show to date in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 7.

ON SALE FRIDAY 9AM pic.twitter.com/1Lel8uCfBA — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) July 17, 2017

The dates follow the release date of their debut album, August 25.