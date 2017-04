Philomena, House of Cards, and more coming to Irish Netflix in May

A new month begins on Monday and for some of us that means one thing - new things to watch on Netflix!

Here's what you can look forward to in May:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

HOUSE OF CARDS: Season 5

May 30

SENSE8: Season 2

May 5

ANNE WITH AN E: Season 1

May 12

MASTER OF NONE: Season 2

May 12

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: Season 3

May 19

BLOODLINE: Season 3

May 26

F IS FOR FAMILY: Season 2

May 30

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

WAR MACHINE

May 26

HANDSOME: A NETFLIX MYSTERY MOVIE

May 5

AWARD WINNING FILMS

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE

May 1

THE DUCHESS

May 1

THE IRON LADY

May 1

PHILOMENA

May 1

SELMA

May 15

MICHAEL CLAYTON

May 1

CRASH

May 1

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

MARIA BAMFORD: OLD BABY

May 2

HASAN MINHAJ: HOMECOMING KING

May 23

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

THE MARS GENERATION

May 5

GET ME ROGER STONE

May 12

THE KEEPERS: Season 1

May 19

JOSHUA: TEENAGER VS. SUPERPOWER

May 26

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

SPIRIT: RIDING FREE: Season 1

May 5