Phil Collins postpones shows after hitting head on chair in hotel room fall

Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital with a severe gash close to his eye forcing him to postpone a number of shows, his management said.

The former Genesis star, 66, tripped in his London hotel room and hit his head on a chair during a visit to the toilet in the middle of Wednesday night, hours after he performed at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his comeback tour.

Phil suffers from a “drop foot” as a result of a back operation which causes him difficulty walking.

(Yui Mok/PA)



He was rushed to hospital, where he was given stitches for the cut on his head and will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

His scheduled Thursday and Friday concerts at the venue have been postponed until November and he is expected to continue his comeback tour in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday before performing at British Summer Time Hyde Park on June 30.

His management said he was “recovering well”, adding: “He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair.

(Yui Mok/PA)



“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans.

“He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”

The In The Air Tonight and Another Day In Paradise star officially retired in 2002, but announced his return in October last year.

His two remaining Royal Albert concerts will now take place on November 26 and 27 with all tickets for both remaining valid, they added.