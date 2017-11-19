Peter Kay adds seven more Irish dates to new tour

British comedian Peter Kay has added four more Irish dates to his new stand-up arena tour.

The Phoenix Nights star will play three more dates in Dublin adding Sunday February 3, Wednesday February 6 and Thursday February 7 to his 3 Arena shows.

Kay has also added Tuesday January 15, Friday January 18, Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21. to his Belfast run at the SSE Arena.

Peter Kay Arena Tour announcement. Tickets go on sale 10am Sunday 19 November. Go to https://t.co/75yUZmgQZu for tickets #peterkaytour pic.twitter.com/DJbVftdMD6 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 16, 2017

Kay had already announced he was playing the 3Arena on Friday February 1 and Saturday February 2 and the SSE Arena on Sunday January 13 and Monday January 14.

The comedian has not toured since 2010 when he played to over 1.2m people, a tour which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

Speaking about his return to stand-up, Kay said:

"I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can't wait to get back up on stage."

Tickets for the shows are on sale now.