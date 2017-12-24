‘Perfection!’ – Victoria Beckham shares sweet image of nap with Harper

Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable photograph of herself having a nap with her daughter Harper.

The image posted on Instagram shows the former Spice Girl snuggled up with the sleeping six-year-old in her arms.

“Nap time with mummy. Kisses just before Christmas,” wrote Beckham, adding a string of kisses.

Fans loved the sweet snap of the Harper and her mother, who also has three sons with husband David Beckham.

“Perfection!” wrote one follower on Instagram while another gushed: “Beautiful !! Cherish every single moment of it.”