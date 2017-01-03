Perez Hilton: I'm not going into the CBB house

Perez Hilton has quashed rumours he is going into the CBB house – saying they wouldn’t pay him enough money.

The US celebrity blogger was a contestant on the show in 2015 and there was speculation he would be returning for the new All Stars and New Stars series.

Perez Hilton (Channel 5/PA)

However, when Perez was asked on Twitter if he would be back he said no, suggesting that CBB had used its budget to secure US singer and songwriter Ray J Norwood.

@digitalspy No. They blew all their money on @RayJ and didn't give me the fee I felt I deserved. x — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 3, 2017

It has been reported that Ray J, the man in the leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, has landed the biggest fee to appear on the Channel 5 show.