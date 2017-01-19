People's Choice Awards fashion: J.Lo, SJP and Blake Lively - who stunned and who should sack their stylist?

Awards season is now in full swing and Jennifer Lopez should take home all the prizes for slaying on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards.

JLo was named favourite crime drama TV actress at the glittering awards show for her cop thriller Shades Of Blue and she picked just the right shade for her stunning gown.

Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Blake Lively scored the award for favourite dramatic movie actress at the ceremony after crowd-pleasing performances in Cafe Society and The Shallows and opted for a short flapper-style dress to wow on the red carpet.

Blake Lively (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kristen Bell, who was named favourite humanitarian, opted for a striking silver gown with white details on the bust as she beamed on the red carpet.

Kristen Bell (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who was named favourite dramatic TV actress, chose a stunning peach gown with a peplum detail, teamed with elegant silver sandals.

Priyanka Chopra (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose looked striking as she teamed this vibrant, plunging red suit with a dark lip.

Ruby Rose (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony hit the red carpet as a four-piece, all in complementing nude satin gowns, for the first time since the departure of band member Camila Cabello.

The girls were named favourite group at the ceremony.

Fifth Harmony (Jordan Strauss/AP)

They then changed into these sexy black leather ensembles for their performance of their hit Work From Home on stage.

Fifth Harmony (Vince Bucci/AP)

While so many stars got it right at the ceremony, there were a few misfires on the red carpet and fashion favourite Sarah Jessica Parker, who won favourite premium series actress at the ceremony, rather resembled a sweet wrapper in her shiny gold number.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Jordan Strauss/AP)

We are also not entirely sold on Chris Sullivan’s bold trousers. Thank goodness his This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz saved the day with her black gown with a full floral skirt.

Their hit Channel 4 show was named favourite new TV drama.

Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The combination of the pattern and the ruffles on Black-ish star Yara Shahidi’s dress is rather alarming too.

Yara Shahidi (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ellen DeGeneres was the big winner at the event, where she became the most decorated People’s Choice champion in history.