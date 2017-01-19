People's Choice Awards: Ellen DeGeneres became the most decorated winner in the award show’s history, plus other winners

Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the winningest entertainer in the show’s history.

Ellen picked up three trophies at Wednesday’s ceremony for a career total of 20 People’s Choice wins.

Ellen and Justin on stage (Vince Bucci/AP)

Other stars taking home crystal statuettes this year included Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Justin Timberlake. Tyler Perry received the humanitarian award at the show, hosted by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theatre and broadcast on CBS.

Here is a full list of winners:

Movie: Finding Dory

Movie actor: Ryan Reynolds

Movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Robert Downey Jr on stage (Vince Bucci/AP)

Action movie: Deadpool

Action movie actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Action movie actress: Margot Robbie

Animated movie voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Melissa McCarthy poses in the press room with her award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedic movie actor: Kevin Hart

Comedic movie actress: Melissa McCarthy

Dramatic movie actor: Tom Hanks

Dramatic movie actress: Blake Lively

Blake Lively on stage (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

Movie icon: Johnny Depp

TV show: Outlander

Network TV comedy: The Big Bang Theory

The cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory (Vince Bucci/AP)

Comedic TV actor: Jim Parsons

Comedic TV actress: Sofia Vergara

Network TV drama: Grey’s Anatomy

Sofia Vergara with her award (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

TV crime drama: Criminal Minds

TV crime drama actor: Mark Harmon

TV crime drama actress: Jennifer Lopez

Competition TV show: The Voice

Ellen thanks fans after her win (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

Daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres

Late night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon

Male music artist: Justin Timberlake

Female music artist: Britney Spears

Group: Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke, from left, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of the musical group Fifth Harmony (Vince Bucci/AP)

Male country artist: Blake Shelton

Female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Country group: Little Big Town

Hip-hop artist: G-Eazy

Justin Timberlake shows off his awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

R&B artist: Rihanna

Song: Can’t Fight the Feeling, Justin Timberlake

Social media celebrity: Britney Spears

Humanitarian: Tyler Perry