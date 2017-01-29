People just can't decide if they love or hate Apple Tree Yard after watching the second episode
29/01/2017 - 22:10:00Back to Showbiz Home
The BBC’s spicy new drama Apple Tree Yard returned for its second episode of four, and the viewing public took to Twitter to express their frustration.
The first episode had a sex scene just seven minutes in, and a twist ending that had shocked and horrified.
Anyway, not one to watch with the family.
Do I dare watch Apple Tree Yard with my parents again? @BBCOne #appletreeyard— hannah. (@HannahSchofs) January 29, 2017
But we all needed a little break from the day’s news, so onto episode two.
(One hour break from political horror to watch Apple Tree Yard.)— Rachael Lucas (@karamina) January 29, 2017
Can't wait to angrily watch an entire episode of apple tree yard with you all once again— James aka Realbeard (@SherlockProbz) January 29, 2017
Following a brutal sex attack last week, Yvonne is set on a downward spiral and mysterious Mr X becomes even more important.
As things got worse, viewers expressed their love/hate relationship with the show. Uncomfortable as it was, they just couldn’t look away.
Apple tree yard is great but my god it makes me feel physically sick.— Jessica devitt (@jess_devitt00) January 29, 2017
loving apple tree yard but I'm well and truly creeped out— han (@stylesformilesx) January 29, 2017
This apple tree yard is uncomfortably brutal.— DISCO Stu (@the_discostu) January 29, 2017
Apple tree yard is giving me so much anxiety #bbc1— Gayle Tupaz (@gayletupaz) January 29, 2017
Emily Watson really shone as Yvonne during the dinner party scene.
Emily Watson is KILLING IT in apple tree yard— beth (@0hMySt4rs) January 29, 2017
OMG. Apple Tree Yard. Emily Watson is wringing me out like a dishcloth.— WHBrown (@wb2010x) January 29, 2017
And then there were the people who were still hoping Apple Tree Yard was a code name for Sherlock. Even an episode in.
So... we're REALLY sticking to Apple Tree Yard, then? 😢 #Sherlock— erms (@ermilyfrances) January 29, 2017
Idc about this apple tree yard thing, where's my sherlock? I have 0,00001% of hope— Nina (@cumbernina) January 29, 2017
It’s not going to happen, people.
Join the conversation - comment here