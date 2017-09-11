People have a lot to say about Lucy Kennedy living with Katie Hopkins
11/09/2017 - 17:36:10Back to Showbiz Home
Lucy Kennedy is facing backlash online for featuring controversial figure Katie Hopkins on her upcoming series of Living with Lucy.
The six-part series shows Kennedy travelling to celebrities houses and literally live in their spare room, eat their breakfast and follow them around during their daily routine - all with a camera crew in tow.
On Saturday Lucy tweeted this photo of herself with Katie captioned, "Guess who I'm living with? #livingwithlucy @KTHopkins".
Guess who I'm living with? #livingwithlucy @KTHopkins pic.twitter.com/17l4AtHffI— Lucy Kennedy (@KennedyLucy) September 9, 2017
Let's just say people were not happy.
Most people criticizing TV3’s decision to give Hopkins, who is known for her controversial and outrageous views, the air time.
This racist shouldn't be broadcast. @TV3Ireland need to look at themselves here. Who made the call? The channel or the production company?— Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) September 10, 2017
I presume you're also living without a conscience.— Allan Cavanagh (@AllanCavanagh) September 10, 2017
Such a shame this woman is given airtime. Presume she was paid too?— Holly x (@HollyShortall) September 10, 2017
Commercial break ends. Camera pans back to Hopkins on #livingwithlucy pic.twitter.com/H4Ie8QorgA— Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) September 10, 2017
@ADAREtelly @ciarangallagher Hey guys... I heard this guy is free for #livingwithlucy I'm sure he has a lovely side too 😏 pic.twitter.com/3oeEg35OSw— Amanda Brunker (@AmandaJBrunker) September 10, 2017
You gave a platform to a notorious racist when virtually no-one else would.— Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) September 10, 2017
Fuck you, #livingwithlucy
The moment @KennedyLucy terminated her own career. #livingwithlucy #TV3 pic.twitter.com/11T5clhnn5— Sam (@Sam_Fitzgerald7) September 10, 2017
Surprised at @TV3Ireland. It's normally RTE that loves giving free publicity to that neo-nazi #livingwithlucy https://t.co/CbuGchOPJw— Ray (@RayMcGrath) September 10, 2017
Unfortunately @KTHopkins parlour didn't make the final cut #livingwithlucy @KennedyLucy pic.twitter.com/Ie3PV47EfO— Julian Lee (@Julian_Lee76) September 10, 2017
The upcoming series will also feature celebrities such as Danniella Westbrook, Michael Healy-Rae and Pat Kenny.
Join the conversation - comment here