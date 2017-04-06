People are suffering from post First Dates blues as the series comes to an end

We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve hid behind our pillows - First Dates Ireland.

The second series of the TV show has come to an end after twelve episodes and people don’t know what to do with themselves.

Thursday nights just won’t be the same without those weekly bets on who will pay the bill, ridiculously Irish one-liners and that gas Twitter commentary.

And we’re not the only ones suffering from those post First Date blues, take this lot:

Never fear folks, this may be the series finalé but RTÉ are airing a special edition of the show’s best bits next Thursday at 9.30pm.

Phew! We were right with you, Orfhlaith.
By Anna O'Donoghue

