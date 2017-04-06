People are suffering from post First Dates blues as the series comes to an end

We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve hid behind our pillows - First Dates Ireland.

The second series of the TV show has come to an end after twelve episodes and people don’t know what to do with themselves.

Thursday nights just won’t be the same without those weekly bets on who will pay the bill, ridiculously Irish one-liners and that gas Twitter commentary.

And we’re not the only ones suffering from those post First Date blues, take this lot:

Gonna miss this show big time one the best shows what came out of Ireland 🇮🇪 #FirstDatesIRL — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) April 6, 2017

😭😭😭😭 what will i watch now on thursday nights devistated 😭😭😭😭 #FirstDatesIRL — Gill (@x_gillersx) April 6, 2017

I'm gonna have to spend my Thursdays in Coppers, passing comment on people trying to crack on with each other. #FirstDatesIrl — Seán Curedale (@SeanCuredale) April 6, 2017

@NKivlehan our favourite TV programme has finished for the season😢 #FirstDatesIrl — michelle mccauley (@shellesmccauley) April 6, 2017

What will we do next Thursday night lads? #FirstDatesIRL — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) April 6, 2017

No reason why we can't all rock up to the Gibson hotel next Thursday and pass sarcastic comments about the diners #FirstDatesIRL — Some Dad (@_SomeDad) April 6, 2017

Last ep of #FirstDatesIRL tonight. What on earth am I going to do? — Cal McGhee (@cal_mcghee) April 6, 2017

I'm sad this is the last episode of the season 😭😭 #FirstDatesIRL — Ciara CFC ♡ (@Ciara_FT9) April 6, 2017

Never fear folks, this may be the series finalé but RTÉ are airing a special edition of the show’s best bits next Thursday at 9.30pm.

@RTE2 Thank God. I thought I'd have to just go to a restaurant and stalk random couples next Thursday to get my fix. #FirstDatesIRL — Órfhlaith Ní C (@OrfhlaithNiC) April 6, 2017

Phew! We were right with you, Orfhlaith.