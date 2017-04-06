People are suffering from post First Dates blues as the series comes to an end
06/04/2017 - 22:46:23Back to Showbiz Home
We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve hid behind our pillows - First Dates Ireland.
The second series of the TV show has come to an end after twelve episodes and people don’t know what to do with themselves.
Thursday nights just won’t be the same without those weekly bets on who will pay the bill, ridiculously Irish one-liners and that gas Twitter commentary.
And we’re not the only ones suffering from those post First Date blues, take this lot:
There's no "next time" on #FirstDatesIRL 😢 pic.twitter.com/bhAjaaumqq— Sammy 🦊🍂 (@sammyjlaw) April 6, 2017
Gonna miss this show big time one the best shows what came out of Ireland 🇮🇪 #FirstDatesIRL— Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) April 6, 2017
😭😭😭😭 what will i watch now on thursday nights devistated 😭😭😭😭 #FirstDatesIRL— Gill (@x_gillersx) April 6, 2017
I'm gonna have to spend my Thursdays in Coppers, passing comment on people trying to crack on with each other. #FirstDatesIrl— Seán Curedale (@SeanCuredale) April 6, 2017
@NKivlehan our favourite TV programme has finished for the season😢 #FirstDatesIrl— michelle mccauley (@shellesmccauley) April 6, 2017
What will we do next Thursday night lads? #FirstDatesIRL— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) April 6, 2017
No reason why we can't all rock up to the Gibson hotel next Thursday and pass sarcastic comments about the diners #FirstDatesIRL— Some Dad (@_SomeDad) April 6, 2017
Last ep of #FirstDatesIRL tonight. What on earth am I going to do?— Cal McGhee (@cal_mcghee) April 6, 2017
@parrcam @RTE2 @COCOtv_ What ???!!!#FirstDatesIRL last one? pic.twitter.com/MRg8z0FYv1— colette 😘 (@colette_conroy) April 6, 2017
I'm sad this is the last episode of the season 😭😭 #FirstDatesIRL— Ciara CFC ♡ (@Ciara_FT9) April 6, 2017
Never fear folks, this may be the series finalé but RTÉ are airing a special edition of the show’s best bits next Thursday at 9.30pm.
@RTE2 Thank God. I thought I'd have to just go to a restaurant and stalk random couples next Thursday to get my fix. #FirstDatesIRL— Órfhlaith Ní C (@OrfhlaithNiC) April 6, 2017
Phew! We were right with you, Orfhlaith.
Join the conversation - comment here