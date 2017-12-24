Paul ‘Santa’ Hollywood leads celebrities’ festive selfies
24/12/2017 - 14:38:00Back to Showbiz Home
The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood donned a full Santa Claus outfit as he wished his followers a happy Christmas.
The professional baker showed off an uncanny resemblance to the festive father as he posted the photo on Twitter, with the simple caption: “Merry Christmas x”.
Merry Christmas x pic.twitter.com/cNtpHdKKEE— Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) December 24, 2017
He joined a number of stars in sharing light-hearted seasonal snaps of themselves on Christmas Eve.
Comedian Marcus Brigstocke opted for a roast turkey hat as he tweeted: “Guys, I’m on my own… but I tell you what – I’m all in on this Christmas shizzle.”
Guys, I’m on my own... but I tell you what - I’m all in on this Christmas shizzle.#turkeyhat pic.twitter.com/E5FYnL1W0w— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) December 24, 2017
Meanwhile, pop legend Kylie Minogue went for a racier look as she emerged from an oversized Christmas present.
Waking up like .... 🎄 pic.twitter.com/86bLEYN7S7— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) December 24, 2017
Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman went for a nostalgic photo, sharing a look back at her childhood self dressed up as a Christmas angel.
“The ghost of Christmas past,” she wrote. “Me, circa 1980 something. It took a lot of tinsel to make me look angelic.”
The ghost of Christmas past. Me, circa 1980 something. It took a lot of tinsel to make me look angelic. pic.twitter.com/mgBnbDgNdk— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 23, 2017
Actress Dame Joan Collins also posted a “Merry Christmas” snap, posing in an elaborate pink feathered hat with her husband Percy Gibson.
December 24, 2017
Former Spice Girls star Emma Bunton wore a classic festive jumper as she wished her followers a “Merry Christmas Eve”.
Merry Christmas Eve!!! #12daysofchristmasjumpers #soexcited #myfavouritetimeoftheyear pic.twitter.com/ELlwcOeSPL— Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) December 24, 2017
Promoting the Christmas broadcast of his role in the BBC Radio 4 adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, Sir Lenny Henry shared a tinsel-clad selfie and wrote: “Merry Xmas to my family and friends and don’t forget to listen to Anansi boys on radio 4 … big love to you and yours….Xxx.”
Merry Xmas to my family and friends and don’t forget to listen to Anansi boys on radio 4 ... big love to you and yours....— Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) December 24, 2017
Xxx pic.twitter.com/TZlp3jqiEJ
X Factor winners Rak-Su sent warm wishes to their fans, with band heartthrob Myles Stephenson posting a photo of himself with the caption: “Merry Xmas eve everyone.”
Merry Xmas eve everyone ⛄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/wI75LR1V6g— Myles Rak-Su (@MylesRakSu) December 24, 2017
Last year’s Bake Off star Selasi Gbormittah let his stunning Christmas cakes do the talking as he wished his fans a merry Christmas in both French and Spanish.
“HOHOHO One more sleep…” he wrote, adding: “JingleBell #Christmas #Cake #joyeuxnoel #FelizNavidad.”
#HOHOHO One more sleep ...... 🛏 🤗 #JingleBell #Christmas #Cake #joyeuxnoel #FelizNavidad ❄️🎄🎅🏿 MORNING! pic.twitter.com/L9ImDRhUQE— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) December 24, 2017
Hollywood and Gbormittah will return to the Bake Off tent for the first part of the show’s festive special, airing at 7.40pm on Channel 4 on Monday.
Join the conversation - comment here