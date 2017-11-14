Pat Butcher smoking from a bong was TV gold, say Gone To Pot viewers

Viewers have said watching EastEnders’ Pat Butcher smoking from a bong on ITV’s Gone To Pot “wins television”.

Actress Pam St Clement – who played Pat on the BBC soap – has joined actress Linda Robson, actor Christopher Biggins, retired footballer John Fashanu and darts supremo Bobby George as they travel across the US exploring the use of marijuana, for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Viewers were enthralled by scenes in which the group tried cannabis products.

They declared some of St Clement’s scenes to be “TV gold” and the “highlight of the year”.

“Pat Butcher smoking weed has made my ENTIRE year,” said one person on Twitter.

“Oiiii is anyone else watching this programme on itv?? Pat butcher puffing on a zoot & bong might just be the best thing I’ve seen all my life puff pass paint I’m creasing,” laughed another.

One person said that whoever came up with the idea for the show was “a genius”.

“Pat Butcher, Bobby George and Christopher Biggins high as a kite and getting the giggles after taking a hit from a bong is TV gold,” they said.

Another tweeted: “Pat Butcher toking from a bong wins television. Nothing will beat it.”

“How funny is this program on ITV #GoneToPot. Watching Biggins and Pat Butcher get stoned, it’s tv gold,” praised another.

One fan said St Clement was their “hero”.

The show was the first in a three-part series about the group’s adventures across the pond.

It continues on ITV on Wednesday and Friday.
