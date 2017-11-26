Paloma Faith dismisses wedding claims

Paloma Faith has said she is “not married” after speculation mounted that she had tied the knot in secret.

The singer, whose new album The Architect has just topped the charts, responded to reports that she and partner Leyman Lahcine recently wed.

She also took to Twitter to address the way she is raising her child.

Faith, 36, wrote: “For the last time I am raising my child to play with all toys I don’t need my child to be gender X I know what they are (private) and I’m not married!”

Paloma Faith performs at Global’s Make Some Noise Night (Ian West/PA)

The Brit award winner is said to have sparked rumours that she and Mr Lahcine had married when she was pictured wearing a ring on the ring finger of her left hand at the Royal Variety Performance on Friday.

She was also seen with the item of jewellery on the same finger at Global’s Make Some Noise Night event in London on Thursday.

Faith and French artist Mr Lahcine welcomed their first child together in December last year.

The singer had previously said she was raising their child as “gender neutral”, but she has since further explained that she was referring to the toys and clothes she chooses.