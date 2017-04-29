Paddy McGuinness pays tribute to Take Me Out contestant after death aged 22

Paddy McGuinness has paid further tribute to a Take Me Out contestant who died after appearing on the show.

Paddy McGuinness made a heartfelt tribute (ITV)

Last week, programme host Paddy tweeted that the episode of the ITV dating series was in memory of Charlie Watkins and this week he shared a further tweet ahead of footage of his date airing.

Hope you love tonight's @takemeoutuk especially Charlie's friends & family. We get to see a smashing lad enjoying himself on his date. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9T5AOvFm9O — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 29, 2017

Charlie was shown travelling to the programme’s romance spot, the Isle of Fernando, with contestant Jo-Tara who he had won a date with in the previous episode.

The 22-year-old visited a beach and a water park and said: “I couldn’t think of an awesomer first date.”

He also described the trip as “definitely the best first date I’ve ever had”, while Jo-Tara admitted to the cameras that she fancied him.

Before last week’s episode aired, Paddy tweeted that the episode was dedicated to Charlie.

Tonight's Take Me Out is in memory of Charlie. A fantastic lad who I'm sure will be greatly missed by his wonderful friends & family. RIP pic.twitter.com/JPSPWMOfEX — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 22, 2017

The presenter usually shares his views on Twitter throughout each episode but did not post any updates during the programmes featuring Charlie.