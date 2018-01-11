‘Over it!’ – CBB viewers bored of Ashley and Ginuwine’s ‘showmance’

Back to Showbiz Home

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have declared that the relationship blossoming between Ginuwine and Ashley James is nothing but a “showmance”.

The US singer and the presenter have been getting closer and were seen holding hands in Wednesday night’s instalment of the TV3/Channel 5 reality show.

James also made a light-hearted comment about not being Ginuwine’s wife “yet”.

Fans said they are “already bored” of the “transparent” romance and suggested that the pair are staging it for the programme.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Calling Genuine “my man” after about 3 days of knowing him – talking about marriage etc – OBVIOUSLY a showmance between Ashley & G.”

“Ginuwine and Ashley’s showmance = me not interested,” tweeted another.

Another viewer chimed in: “Literally had enough of the Ashley and Ginuwine showmance already before it’s begun.”

“Bore off Ashley, your showmance is literally the least most interesting thing in the house. Ann’s handbag is ten times more interesting,” said another.

Many fans said this year’s edition of the reality show has been interesting enough without a fake romance.

“Ashley’s getting on my wick now, this series doesn’t need or want a showmance,” said one.

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on TV3

PA
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, CBB, UK, Ashley James, Celebrity Big Brother, Ginuwine, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz