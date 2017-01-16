Osman and Armstrong traded places on Pointless... and fans just couldn't cope
Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong swapped places for the first time ever as Pointless aired its 1,000th show.
So Richard stood up to present, while Alexander got comfy behind the desk.
Although both seemed happy with the switcheroo, fans on social media WERE NOT.
No, Twitter was awash with talk of it being “weird” and a “parallel universe”.
#Pointless isn't working. Xander and Richard swapping roles is a terrible idea. Awful scenes. Make it stop— Simon from Harlow (@simonfromharlow) January 16, 2017
Just turned on #Pointless. No, I say no @richardosman . Weird & mildly disturbing! #swapbackimmediately— Marie (@Opinionista_NE) January 16, 2017
Argh what the hell this is so weird, feels like a crazy dream #pointless— Matt Broughton (@mrmjb87) January 16, 2017
This is very confusing and weird #Pointless #Pointless1000— Connor Hill (@ConnorHill28) January 16, 2017
@richardosman It's like I've entered a parallel universe! #pointless— Andy Bigh Hargreaves (@therealbig_h) January 16, 2017
Some people did get on board.
BEST EPISODE EVER #pointless #Pointless1000 @TVsPointless— James Zelmerlöw ESC (@JamesZelmerlow) January 16, 2017
This is so weird richard & xander the other way around.. love it though #pointless #pointless1000— Aimziles44🏎💨 (@Mrs_Aimee_iles) January 16, 2017
But doubters need not worry anyway – the presenters have indicated the role reversal would be a one-off.
