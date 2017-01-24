Oscar nominees from diverse backgrounds in reversal of recent trends

Nominations for this year’s acting Oscars are the most diverse for a decade.

A total of seven nominees are people from ethnic minority backgrounds, a reversal of the trend of 2015 and 2016 when every single actor or actress nominated was white.

This is the highest proportion to go to minority performers since 2007, which also produced seven nominees out of 20.

Naomie Harris (Ian West/PA)

Denzel Washington has been nominated in the best actor category for his role in Fences, while Ruth Negga gets a nod for best actress for her part in Loving.

If Ruth wins, it will be the first time in 15 years the best actress award has gone to a non-white performer.

British stars Dev Patel and Naomie Harris are among five people of ethnic minority background to receive nominations for best supporting actor or actress.

Ruth Negga (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

This year’s announcement comes after the 2016 Oscars were criticised for its all-white shortlist in the acting categories.

Statistics compiled by the Press Association show that in the past 10 years, the main nominees in 2011, 2015 and 2016 were all white actors and actresses.

Dev Patel (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

By contrast, in 2012 four performers from an ethnic minority background were recognised.

In total, out of 200 acting nominations between 2007 and 2016, 22 have been for non-white performers – and only five have led to victory on Oscars night.