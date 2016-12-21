Ore's heart-melting tweet about his dad is just one of the reasons we love him so

He was known for being unable to contain his emotions throughout the show – so it’s no surprise that Ore Oduba is still on a high from winning this year’s Strictly.

And it looks like speaking to his dad yesterday was another tear-jerker for the dancefloor champion!

Spoke to my dad last night for the first time since the weekend.. Poor guy is still speechless! So proud. 😊🤐😵 https://t.co/kYBSfpJLL1 pic.twitter.com/chRJqkBRNg — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 21, 2016

His parents, who said how proud they are of him in a special video message before the final, flew all the way from Nigeria to watch him claim the coveted Strictly glitterball live.

And, though he has spoken about how much he misses the show already, Ore hasn’t stopped dancing since the weekend.

In fact, he’s been keeping us well updated over Twitter posts…

#Strictly withdrawal symptoms? No probs. Always count on the girls @Boodles 😆 Hayley knows our Jive better than me 😳 https://t.co/DQefwIrMFA pic.twitter.com/QvnFPohgQ0 — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 20, 2016

Never expected to return to the @BBCBreakfast sofa with THIS? Great to see old friends and faces.. Happy Xmas guys 💝 https://t.co/ildf2YpsRD pic.twitter.com/x6PQlaTII0 — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 20, 2016

…Both on his busy schedule and, adorably, on just how much he loves everyone ever.

Truth is, first day without dancing & @joanneclifton has been hard! Might've shed a tear 😢 really gonna miss em both https://t.co/NyqFbTSHJ6 pic.twitter.com/MRRUBE1Phw — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 19, 2016

My ❤️ for these two is indescribable! We've done everything we can now. Let's make it unforgettable 🙌 #StrictlyFinal https://t.co/l3jo6Gg2Cq pic.twitter.com/Yl9N401WY3 — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 17, 2016

Can't believe all the love and support already today! Seeing our family again - overwhelming! It's Xmas come early 😍 https://t.co/RxtFoeidSP pic.twitter.com/pzisD5E3Ud — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 17, 2016

Oh Ore. We love you so.