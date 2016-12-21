Ore's heart-melting tweet about his dad is just one of the reasons we love him so

He was known for being unable to contain his emotions throughout the show – so it’s no surprise that Ore Oduba is still on a high from winning this year’s Strictly.

And it looks like speaking to his dad yesterday was another tear-jerker for the dancefloor champion!

His parents, who said how proud they are of him in a special video message before the final, flew all the way from Nigeria to watch him claim the coveted Strictly glitterball live.

And, though he has spoken about how much he misses the show already, Ore hasn’t stopped dancing since the weekend.

In fact, he’s been keeping us well updated over Twitter posts…

…Both on his busy schedule and, adorably, on just how much he loves everyone ever.

Oh Ore. We love you so.
