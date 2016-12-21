Ore Oduba strips off! Strictly's champion as you've NEVER seen him before

Ore Oduba is still flying high on his Strictly Come Dancing victory from the weekend.

And it seems the handsome sports presenter is keen to keep his fans as happy as he is, as he shared an eye-wateringly striking shirtless snap on social media.

The 30-year-old TV favourite, who beat fellow finalists Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp to win the glitterball trophy, stripped off to reveal his incredibly ripped physique, complete with eight-pack abs.

Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton (Guy Levy/BBC /PA Images)

It seems even he can’t believe how much appearing on the BBC dance show has helped to hone his physique.

Along with the Instagram photo, he wrote: “Xmas shopping #keepdancing #loseastone #bringontheturkey.”

‪Xmas shopping 🎁🤔🙈 #keepdancing #loseastone #bringontheturkey 🦃 ‬ A photo posted by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:14am PST

It’s hard to believe Ore shed a stone in weight over the last few months, but the results are clear to see.

Ore looks to have been in a fitting room while shopping for the picture, as the snap was tagged at the Manchester Christmas Market.

Ore and his dance partner Joanne Clifton stormed to victory in Saturday night’s intense finale with a trio of fantastic dances.

Ore Oduba and his wife Portia (Jonathan Brady PA Wire/PA Images)

Now the show is over, and before he starts work on next year’s Strictly tour, Ore is keen to settle down and spend Christmas with his wife Portia.

Talking moments after his win at the weekend, Ore said: “It doesn’t make any sense to us right now, I cannot believe it, we did not even consider this (winning), not even for a single week of this.”

Asked what he will be doing next, he replied: “What’s next? Christmas, I cannot wait for Christmas, I’ve neglected my family, same for Jo, we’ve been so hard working…”.

He revealed he will be going on a two-week getaway with Portia, while Joanne will be back in the dance studio to start rehearsals for a musical.