Oops! John Legend's name misspelt at Golden Globes

Back to Showbiz Home

Singer, actor and songwriter John Legend may have thought he had achieved enough in his career for people to be able to spell his name correctly.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t true for those in charge of writing the place names on the tables at the 74th Golden Globe Awards where he became John Ledgend.

The mistake was revealed by the musician’s wife – model Chrissy Teigen, who posted this on Twitter.

Fans were rather tickled by the error.

The latest mistake follows a broken teleprompter at the beginning of this year’s show which caused host Jimmy Fallon to momentarily improvise.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Christine Teigen, Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz