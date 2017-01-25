Ola Jordan dazzles on the red carpet as she leads the early arrivals at the National TV Awards

She can’t put a foot wrong on the dance floor – and the same can be said when it comes to her fashion.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan wowed as she took to the red carpet at this year’s National Television Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena.

Ola Jordan (Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images)

She looked sensational in a backless blue gown with a fishtail hemline and her blonde locks coiffed to perfection.

But she wasn’t the only star of the telly world standing out on the red carpet.

Among the early arrivals at the big event were Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly, I’m A Celebrity champion Scarlett Moffatt, TOWIE star Megan McKenna, Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter.

Scarlett rocked a daring look, eschewing the classic red carpet gown for a neon pink pair of shorts with a matching jacket.

Scarlett Moffatt (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

Tess looked sensational in a black and white jumpsuit, also shunning a dress for trousers and rocking sexy bare shoulders.

Tess Daly (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

Michelle looked every inch the Disney princess in her almost bridal-style off-white gown.

Michelle Heaton (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

And Megan stunned in a super-glamorous scarlet two-piece ensemble, created to look like a dress but with her whittled waistline on show.

Megan McKenna (Ian West PA Wire/PA Images)

Jorgie rounded off the early arrivals with a saccharine halterneck glitzy dress. Dazzling effort!