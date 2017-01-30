Noooooo! Doctor Who fans in a spin as Peter Capaldi announces his departure

Doctor Who and Peter Capaldi fans have been left stunned by the actor’s annoucement that he is leaving the Tardis.

Peter, who took over from Matt Smith as the Time Lord in 2013, has said the upcoming 10th series will be his last.

And heartbroken fans are feeling ALL the feels.

First came the shock.

And then the sadness…

And then the first flickerings of hope, as talk turned to who might take over as the Time Lord.

Of course it’s VERY early days, but bookies have already started throwing names around, with Ben Whishaw said to be a favourite. Or will we get a female Doctor?

Time will tell!
