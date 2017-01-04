Nobody has any sympathy for Stacy on CBB

So she made the trip over, she’s been lumped in with a star who she has a lot of beef with AND she got “edited out” after pretty much five minutes – but CBB viewers still aren’t feeling sorry for Stacy Francis.

After being forced to sit out in the cold in a beige tracksuit after the returning All Stars, aka The Producers, voted her the least entertaining, she made a bit of a revelation in the Diary Room.

It seems that her issue with fellow American, singer Ray J, is that he didn’t stick up for her after she made headlines for “stalking” Whitney Houston in a nightclub.

But her sulking, singing in the Diary Room and giving her finger to the camera, made viewers quickly lose any ounce of sympathy…

One show in and already don't like Stacy. #CBB — Kristina Barbour (@kristinabarbour) January 4, 2017

urghhhhh Stacey is doing my head in already #cbb — abbey roberts. (@abbr0berts) January 4, 2017

this whole stacy and ray j situation explains why she's in the house in the first place, she's far too irrelevant #cbb — tasha (@halseyrih) January 4, 2017

When Stacy talks on #CBB I have to turn the TV down 😳😐 — Grace Foster (@GraceFoster21) January 4, 2017

In fact, some reckon she was in the wrong over the whole Whitney thing in the first place…

Stacy..babe.... I dont think Ray is going to take your side over the deceased Whitney... sooo... #cbb — IgboQueen (@BossBarb) January 4, 2017

Not going to lie, we can’t wait to see how this one plays out!