Nobody has any sympathy for Stacy on CBB

So she made the trip over, she’s been lumped in with a star who she has a lot of beef with AND she got “edited out” after pretty much five minutes – but CBB viewers still aren’t feeling sorry for Stacy Francis.

After being forced to sit out in the cold in a beige tracksuit after the returning All Stars, aka The Producers, voted her the least entertaining, she made a bit of a revelation in the Diary Room.

It seems that her issue with fellow American, singer Ray J, is that he didn’t stick up for her after she made headlines for “stalking” Whitney Houston in a nightclub.

But her sulking, singing in the Diary Room and giving her finger to the camera, made viewers quickly lose any ounce of sympathy…

In fact, some reckon she was in the wrong over the whole Whitney thing in the first place…

Not going to lie, we can’t wait to see how this one plays out!
