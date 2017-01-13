No new episodes of Atlanta until 2018 due to Donald Glover's movie commitments

Donald Glover’s Atlanta will be back for a second series following its Golden Globe wins – but not until 2018.

The series – revolving around the rap industry in the Southern US city – won the best television comedy award at the Globes last weekend, with Donald collecting best actor in a comedy.

FX said they had signed a deal with the former Community actor for more episodes and to develop other shows.

(Matt Sayles/AP)

However, due to Donald’s other commitments, including starring in an upcoming Star Wars movie, they agreed to the delay.

The television network’s chief John Landgraf said: “Given the choice between having it on schedule and having… happy, committed talent and have it good, we’ll take it later and take it good.”