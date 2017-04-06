Nightly Show viewers want Bradley Walsh to get his own programme

Viewers of The Nightly Show have called for Bradley Walsh to be given his own chat show or be made a permanent host as the variety programme continued to divide opinion.

ITV’s new effort, which is airing in the news broadcast’s usual 10pm slot, welcomes a new host every week but has been criticised in recent weeks with previous presenters including David Walliams and John Bishop in the firing line.

David Walliams came in for criticism (David Parry/PA)

However, some viewers have warmed to Bradley and declared him the best host so far.

The show on Wednesday night saw him joined by comedian Tommy Tiernan and Bradley’s former Law & Order UK co-stars Jamie Bamber and Dame Harriet Walter, while roving reporter Joe Pasquale dressed up in latex to explore the world of sado-masochism.

We don't need context anymore. Joe cannot - no - will not, be contained. #TheNightlyShow pic.twitter.com/Vfw77M2OOo — The Nightly Show (@ITVNightlyShow) April 5, 2017

Viewers were quick to praise Bradley on Twitter.

#thenightlyshow Just give @BradleyWalsh the gig permanently. Funny and a natural for this sort of programme. — Jane Arnold (@ThisLeadenPall) April 5, 2017

Other viewers called him “a natural and funny” while one fan hailed his “proper old style entertainment.”

However, others said the show continues to disappoint, with one Bradley fan saying:

If you viewers really loved @BradleyWalsh you'd want to set him free, not chain him to this car crash tv! #thenightlyshow — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@bob_chambers_) April 5, 2017

ITV need to stop flogging a dead horse and bring back the news at 10 #thenightlyshow #BBCNewsTen #EnoughIsEnough — Julie Salvage (@JulieSalvage) April 5, 2017

Next week sees comedian Jason Manford at the helm before Dermot O’Leary returns for the final week.