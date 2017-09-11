Nicole Scherzinger tells X Factor barman “you are not a joke”

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger has told a barman singing an impassioned original song about his heartbreak that he was “not a joke but a force to be reckoned with.”

Aidan Martin, 27, from South Shields, performed his composition Punchline for the judging panel, telling them it was about a previous relationship.

Aidan Martin (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV/PA)

His performance moved Sharon Osboure to tears, as she told Martin: “It was beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. It was just perfect.”

Simon Cowell told him it was a “very special audition,” while Scherzinger said: “That song was so revealing and vulnerable and that takes the most strength and the most courage. You’re not a joke, you’re a force to be reckoned with.”

He received four yeses from the panel.

Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger watching Aidan Martin (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV/PA)

Scunthorpe cleaner Andy Holloway, 29, was not so lucky with his original material when his song Sing It With Me failed to impress the judges.

They criticised his performance, with Louis Walsh telling him: “You should concentrate on being a songwriter.”

Andy Holloway (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

Deanna, a 22-year-old musician, who flew over from the Caribbean island of Anguilla to sing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing after residents of the British colony helped her raise money to pay for the trip, had much more success.

Walsh told her: “Thank you for coming, I think you’re a class act.”

Scherzinger described her as “a beam of light,” adding, “you took those balls and you bounced them off the walls” before she walked away with four yeses.

Deanna (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

Band JBK also made a long trip to try out for the show, flying 24 hours from the Philippines in the hopes of impressing with their cover of Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down, while Elysa V travelled from Sydney, Australia, to perform Fleur East’s Sax.

The travellers all left with tickets to bootcamp.

JBK (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

Daniel Quick, an 18-year-old Iceland checkout assistant from Bristol, who brought his mother along to his audition so he could perform Elton John’s Your Song, surprised the panel with his rendition.

Daniel Quick (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

The judges all applauded his emotional performance, with Cowell saying: “I always like being surprised by an audition.”

Walsh added: “You gave it everything, it was like you were in your own little world,” as he moved on to bootcamp with four yeses.”

Meanwhile, family group The Cutkelvins, from Lanark in Scotland, performed Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Beyonce featuring Naughty Boy to praise from the panel, while Osbourne advised singer Shereen she should take centre stage.

The Cutkelvins (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

Cowell compared the audition to when he first saw the Black Eyed Peas, saying: “It was odd but it worked, I hope you end up working with me on this show,” as the group sailed on to bootcamp.

Former hotel hostess Bukky Shittu tried her hand at singing I’m Every Woman by Whitney Houston but was not so successful.

Bukky Shittu (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

While Cowell enjoyed her performance, the other three judges gave her a firm thumbs down.”

The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday at 8pm.