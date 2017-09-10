Nicole Scherzinger delivers the laughs with X Factor one-liners
10/09/2017 - 22:59:15Back to Showbiz Home
Nicole Scherzinger’s fans believe she has nabbed the quote of the series crown already, just days after the X Factor’s new run got under way.
The former Pussycat Doll was a fan favourite last series thanks to her witty one-liners – with highlights including her telling one contestant she was so good that “my ass wants to clap”.
And she was on form during Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV programme when she told one hopeful: “You took those balls and bounced them off the walls.”
“I live for Nicole’s one liners,” laughed one viewer on Twitter.
I live for Nicole's one liners 😂❤️ #xfactor— Sophie Elizabeth (@sophielizziee) September 10, 2017
“Was that the first Nicole ‘balls’ quote of the series?” posted another.
Was that the first Nicole 'balls' quote of the series? #xfactor— Chris (@evilcheltdevil) September 10, 2017
One said: “Deana bouncing her balls off the walls. I love Nicole.”
Deana bouncing her balls off the walls 😂 I love Nicole #XFactor— Danielle 💛 (@Danielle92_xo) September 10, 2017
Scherzinger, 39, also had fans in stitches when one singer said he worked at a steel works and she asked what it was.
“It’s a place where you make steel sweetie,” judge Simon Cowell told her.
Many viewers tweeted the exchange with crying with laughter emojis.
“Lmaooooo I love Simon and Nicole,” said one viewer.
Join the conversation - comment here