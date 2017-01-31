Nicolas Cage attended a Nicolas Cage film marathon

Back to Showbiz Home

If you’re a Nicolas Cage superfan and attending a Nicolas Cage screening marathon is your bag, we can’t imagine it gets much better than the man himself turning up.

That’s exactly what the Face/Off actor did when he made a surprise appearance at fan event Caged, walking out on stage to rapturous applause and then graciously sitting with the audience through Bangkok Dangerous, Joe, Bringing Out the Dead, Army of One and Lord of War.

Nicolas Cage delighted his fans in Austin (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Big-hearted Nicolas, who’s known for always making an effort with his fans, also took part in a Q and A that apparently went on for 47 minutes and appears to have included an on-stage proposal.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin have invited the star to every Caged they’ve organised over the past four years, and posted a video showing what happened when their hero finally showed up.

And as if all of that fan interaction wasn’t enough, Nicolas gamely read out Edgar Allan Poe’s short story The Tell-Tale Heart.

Of course, he took a selfie.

We reckon Caged five will sell out in seconds.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Austin, Caged, Edgar Allan Poe, Nicolas Cage, The Tell-Tale Heart

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz