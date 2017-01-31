Nicolas Cage attended a Nicolas Cage film marathon

If you’re a Nicolas Cage superfan and attending a Nicolas Cage screening marathon is your bag, we can’t imagine it gets much better than the man himself turning up.

That’s exactly what the Face/Off actor did when he made a surprise appearance at fan event Caged, walking out on stage to rapturous applause and then graciously sitting with the audience through Bangkok Dangerous, Joe, Bringing Out the Dead, Army of One and Lord of War.

Nicolas Cage delighted his fans in Austin (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Big-hearted Nicolas, who’s known for always making an effort with his fans, also took part in a Q and A that apparently went on for 47 minutes and appears to have included an on-stage proposal.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin have invited the star to every Caged they’ve organised over the past four years, and posted a video showing what happened when their hero finally showed up.

Our head's still spinning after last night's epic #C4GED Marathon with Nicolas Cage! Here's a few of our favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/YzOMJCozL1 — Alamo Austin (@drafthouse) January 31, 2017

And as if all of that fan interaction wasn’t enough, Nicolas gamely read out Edgar Allan Poe’s short story The Tell-Tale Heart.

Nicolas Cage just walked in and without intro performed Poe's THE TELL-TALE HEART in full. Then said, "That just happened." #C4GED — Peter S. Hall (@PeterSHall) January 29, 2017

Of course, he took a selfie.

We reckon Caged five will sell out in seconds.