Nicholas Lyndhurst to tread the boards in Carousel

Only Fools And Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst is returning to the West End stage.

The Goodnight Sweetheart actor, 55, will appear in Carousel, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, alongside previously announced Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins.

The actor won’t have to sing for the role.

The production opens at English National Opera’s (ENO) London Coliseum in April.

Nicholas was last seen on the West End stage in Trevor Nunn’s 2011 production of The Tempest at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.