Niall Horan yet to meet 1D bandmate Liam Payne's baby son Bear

One Direction star Niall Horan has yet to meet Liam Payne and Cheryl's son Bear.

The singer, who is currently enjoying a successful solo career while the boy band are on hiatus, said he has not yet had a chance to see his bandmate's new arrival.

Payne and Cheryl welcomed their first child into the world in March.

Horan told ITV's Lorraine: "I'm going to try and see them this week actually as I haven't met the kid yet. I keep missing them.

"They're going to America, I'm coming back here and vice versa so I'm going to try and get down to them this week."

Horan, Payne and bandmate Harry Styles have all recently released their first solo efforts, while Louis Tomlinson unveiled his with DJ Steve Aoki last year.

He told the chat show host: "Everyone's great. Everyone's bringing out all sorts of different types of music and we're all doing it at the same time, which is great.

"Everyone's getting a good look in. It's just been really fun actually. I've really enjoyed watching everyone. It's going to be weird actually; next month I'm doing a show in America, a radio show, and Liam's doing it too."

He is confident One Direction will reunite one day but is currently enjoying life as a solo artist.

"It's a no brainer really. Also, it's only been a year and a half. A year and a half in a lifespan is not that long."

Talking bandmates and babies, we've got lots more from our chat with @NiallOfficial coming up after the break! pic.twitter.com/ptMJc4hlba — Lorraine on ITV (@ITVLorraine) June 8, 2017

He went on: "I always say when we (One Direction) came into town, everyone knew we were here, we were a travelling circus. And it was great, we were only kids - 17, 18, 19 - I feel like I am (old).

"I've been around the world. It's been nuts, but it's been good just to be able to trim it back a little bit, and chill it out. It's about time I matured in some way."

Horan also used his appearance on the show to flirt with host Lorraine Kelly.

When asked about dealing with female attention, he said: "It's not as bad as you think. I'm quite reserved. Are you asking for my number? Because I wish you were."