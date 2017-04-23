New game show Babushka will not replace The Chase, insists host Rylan Clark-Neal

TV host Rylan Clark-Neal has denied his new game show is replacing The Chase on the TV schedule, saying it is filling the slot during a planned break.

The star of This Morning will front Babushka, a game show that uses traditional Russian dolls that contain smaller dolls, when The Chase goes on an annual break next month.

Rylan Clark-Neal
Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

He took to Twitter to calm fans’ fears that it was a permanent change to the schedules, writing:

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh retweeted his messages.

Babushka has been commissioned for 20 episodes and the contestants will need knowledge, skill and luck to win cash prizes if a smaller doll is found within a bigger one.

If the doll is empty, they will lose all of the money they have accumulated.

Babushka will begin on May 1 at 5pm on ITV.
