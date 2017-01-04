New Blade Runner 2049 images released

The buzz around the eagerly-awaited Blade Runner sequel is gathering pace, as film bosses give fans a few new images to get excited over.

The latest snaps from Blade Runner 2049 show both Harrison Ford, who is reprising the role of Rick Deckard from the 1982 dystopian cult classic, and newcomer Ryan Gosling.

Blade Runner 2049

The movie is set 30 years after the first film and sees ex-blade runner LAPD Officer K (Ryan) unearth a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.

Blade Runner 2049

He then sets off to find Deckard, who has been missing since the events in the first film.

Blade Runner 2049

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, and Sylvia Hoeks.

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 is due to be released this year.