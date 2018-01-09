Natalie Dormer: A change has already come to the film industry

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer has said a change has already come to the film industry, as it continues to deal with the sexual harassment scandal.

The actress, best known for playing Margaery Tyrell in the TV drama, said she saw many reasons to be positive as she announced the Bafta film awards nominations.

She told the Press Association: “We have drawn a line now, we are overcoming outdated power structures. It’s time to celebrate, and be positive.”

Natalie Dormer at the Bafta nominations (Ian West/PA)

She added: “A change has come. It’s not ‘is it coming?’ It has come, it’s here and we will now see the results of that over the upcoming years, because that’s how long it takes to write, fund and shoot movies, so hopefully this is the beginning.

“It’s a culture change, it’s about audiences voting with their feet or with what they click on their televisions.

“It’s a change to the culture so audiences want to watch as many stories about female, gay, transgender, different racial protagonists.

“We want to tell diverse stories so empower us to do so.”

Asked if she thinks the phenomenon of nominees and presenters wearing black to stand in solidarity with the victims of abuse, as seen at the Golden Globes, will continue at the Baftas, she said: “It’s up to the individual, you can show solidarity in more than one way.”

Referencing Oprah Winfrey’s galvanising speech at Sunday’s awards ceremony, she added: “I don’t think you will find anyone who is not in solidarity with what has been said and Oprah Winfrey talked about pretty phenomenal men as well as magnificent women, let’s not ostracise the guys.”

Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Letitia Wright, who announced the nominations alongside Dormer and will soon be seen in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, added: “To see everybody discussing this and voice their opinion and to say ‘no, time’s up’, that is refreshing as a young person in the industry, to see something is happening and people are coming together.

“Men and women are coming together to say ‘hey, that’s wrong’.

Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer (Ian West/PA)

“This is something we learn at school as kids growing up, to respect one another, so to have to implement that back again into our industry, it’s a shame but it’s very necessary.

“Once we get that on the head, respect, love, honouring each other, then we can move forward and we won’t have to be in this place. I’m looking forward to how it’s going to change.”