Nadia Sawalha worries about Coleen Nolan on Celebrity Big Brother
Nadia Sawalha has admitted she’s worried about how Coleen Nolan will cope on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.
Coleen was runner-up on CBB in 2012 and said the opportunity to return to the house had come at the right time.
The 51-year-old’s appearance comes after she admitted she and her musician husband Ray Fensome are going through a difficult patch.
Nadia, who was on the reality show last year, warned on Loose Women that it was “high, high pressure”.
“When you’re chatting with agents you think that’ll be fun, I’ll have a laugh,” she said.
“It becomes very serious very quickly, you’re in a goldfish bowl and there’s extreme light on you 24/7. You’re magnified a million times.
“When you think you’re going crazy they take you off into a little white room and try to tell you you’re not crazy!” she added.
“It’s high, high pressure and I just worry, that with the stuff that’s going on for her at the moment, everything might feel magnified… I hope she’ll be fine.”
Coleen has previously said: “My personal life is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment and I really need some time out to think about my future.
“CBB asked me at exactly the right time, any other time and I would probably have said no. Let’s hope I’ve made the right decision.”
The singer-turned-TV presenter sold millions of records with her sisters as The Nolans and went on to star on shows such as Loose Women and This Morning.
