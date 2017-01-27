Muse add US billing to their busy festival schedule

British band Muse are set to share the stage with Bob Dylan, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper as they headline the Firefly Music Festival.

The alternative rockers will join an impressive line-up of 140 acts at the event in Dover, Delaware, in June.

It will mark the beginning of a busy season for band members Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme, who are also set to headline Reading Festival in August.

Here is your lineup, Firefly fans. Tickets on sale at 1pm ET. Watch the official video here: https://t.co/qxKBOYorWW pic.twitter.com/ENtIlhvN4q — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 27, 2017

Now in its sixth year, the three-day gig claims to be the first “fan-curated” music festival, with fans recommending everything from acts to activities.

Tickets are now on sale for the festival, which will also feature sets from Twenty One Pilots, Franz Ferdinand, Kesha, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Weezer.