Mums thank Tamara Ecclestone for posting breastfeeding photo

Mums across the country are thanking Tamara Ecclestone for posting a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on social media.

The model and TV personality posted the shot on Instagram as she fed her toddler Sophia on a plane after waiting through delays.

Within hours the photo received thousands of likes and a stream of positive comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPM42zsDg-u/?taken-by=tamaraecclestoneofficial&hl=en

One follower posted: “Thank you so much for being brave enough to stand up for extended breast feeding mothers. You are the only celebrity I have to think of when I feel persecuted or like I’m doing something wrong. Just want to say we see you and we are grateful xx”

Tamara and husband Jay Rutland has Sophia in March 2014, almost a year into their marriage.

A number of mothers commented on the photo, praising her for “normalised” extended breastfeeding.

Another wrote:

“What an awesome role model you are. Thank u for #normalisingbreastfeeding! Best for baby and mama x”