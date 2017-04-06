Mr Potato Head star has died

Mr Potato head star, Don Rickles has died aged 90.

Goodbye to Don Rickles, a comedy legend before there were comedy legends. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/IAom6Kpf7x — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) April 6, 2017

Rickles passed away on Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

His wife, Barbara, was reportedly by his side.

Rickles boasts an long and successful career, but to many, he's most famous for voicing Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

For more than half a century, Rickles headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, and often appeared on late-night TV talk shows.