Mr Potato Head star has died

Back to Showbiz Home

Mr Potato head star, Don Rickles has died aged 90.

Rickles passed away on Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

His wife, Barbara, was reportedly by his side.

Rickles boasts an long and successful career, but to many, he's most famous for voicing Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

For more than half a century, Rickles headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, and often appeared on late-night TV talk shows.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz