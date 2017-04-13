Morrissey cancels US concert because of 'health concerns'

Morrissey pulled out of a gig due to health issues, a spokesman for the US venue said.

The Smiths legend has battled cancer and the cancellation of Wednesday's sold-out show in Texas comes a day after he was forced to pull out of another show mid-performance.

The 57-year-old told fans halfway through the set in Tucson, Arizona, that "I left part of my mouth" in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he performed earlier this month.

"But I will stand here and I will sing and, if necessary, I will drop dead," he added on Monday.

He continued singing until the sixth song, Everyday Is Like Sunday, when he left the stage.

Musician Gustavo Manzur returned from backstage to make an emotional apology.

"His voice is shot," he told the audience. "He has been trying very hard."

The following day, the Tobin Centre for the Performing Arts, in San Antonio, Texas, announced its show had been cancelled and tickets would be refunded.

A statement read: "Following health concerns stemming from Morrissey's appearance in Tucson, it is with great sadness that tonight's sold out engagement in San Antonio at the Tobin Centre is cancelled to allow him to fully recuperate."

Morrissey said in August 2015 that he had cancer affecting his oesophagus.