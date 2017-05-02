More tickets for Take That go on sale Friday

If you're still disappointed you didn't get tickets to Take That on their Wonderland tour, don't give up hope just yet.

A limited number of Production Best Seats have been released and go on sale this Friday at 9am for the 3Arena, May 15 and 16.

And, if that wasn't enough to get you excited, the show is going to be a bit different this time around. For the first time, the band's main stage will be in the middle of the arena floor "giving fans a truly unique and memorable experience like never before." We bet!

In the UK alone, they have achieved seven UK Number One albums, 15 Number One singles, sold over 45 million records, won six Ivor Novellos, and eight BRIT Awards.

Internationally, they have scored an incredible 54 No.1 hits and 35 No.1 albums.

Their last album ‘III’, the first a newly created three-piece and went straight to No.1 upon it’s release in 2014, their seventh No.1 album, with the first single from the album ‘These Days’ also hitting the top spot.

So you can see why we'd be giving you so much notice about extra tickets.

So set your alarms and calendar reminders and be ready Friday morning.

9am, don't forget!

And, just to keep you going...