Moby will DJ at Donald Trump inauguration event if he releases tax returns

Musician Moby has said he would consider DJing at an event to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration, if the president-elect releases his tax returns.

The American DJ revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that he has been asked to play at one of Trump’s “inaugural balls”.

He posted: “Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?”

He then added: “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns.”

Moby then came up with a playlist he said would work for the performance, and it includes Public Enemy, Green Day’s American Idiot and Radiohead’s Idioteque.

He said: “Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

The musician has not hidden his feelings for Trump in the past.

He responded to his election victory in November with an open letter that called Trump “a dim-witted, racist misogynist”, adding he “will be the worst president our country has ever, ever seen”.