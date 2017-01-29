Mischa Barton blames 'erratic' behaviour on date rape drug GHB

Actress Mischa Barton has claimed she was drugged while out celebrating her birthday shortly before she was admitted to hospital.

The 31-year-old, best known for her role on teen drama The OC, blamed her “erratic” behaviour in the early hours of Thursday on unwittingly taking the date rape drug GHB.

Mischa was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre after authorities were called to a West Hollywood apartment following reports of a woman yelling.

Mischa Barton (Ian West/PA)

In a statement to People magazine following her release from hospital, Mischa said she had been drinking with friends when her behaviour became “erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours”.

She added: “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB.

“After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.

Mischa Barton (Tony Di Maio/PA)

“I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism.

“This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”