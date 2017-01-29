Miranda Kerr: Orlando's girlfriend Katy Perry gets on well with my son

Miranda Kerr has said her son has a “great” relationship with Katy Perry, the girlfriend of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Model Miranda and actor Orlando welcomed son Flynn in 2011, before splitting two years later.

Orlando Bloom (PA)

Orlando is now romancing Roar singer Katy, and Miranda told People she and Flynn “get along really well”.

And it sounds as it works well all round, as Miranda and Orlando are still close.

“We’re a modern family,” said the catwalk queen.

Katy Perry (Ian West/PA)

“Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me.

“It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”